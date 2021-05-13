These unique Land Rover special editions are launching in SA soon

JOHANNESBURG - Land Rover is seeking to broaden the appeal of its compact SUVs in South Africa. The Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque line-up has been strengthened for 2021 with a pair of special editions that make them even more desirable.

DISCOVERY SPORT URBAN EDITION

The new Discovery Sport Urban Edition is based on the existing R-Dynamic specification and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishes, non-leather Luxtec Suedecloth seats and a black contrast roof.

The Urban Edition is available in six exterior colourways: Namib Orange, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.

The derivative features Land Rover’s latest technologies, including a powered tailgate and ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror which switches seamlessly between a video feed and mirror, allowing the driver to see what’s behind the vehicle easily – even if the view is obscured by passengers or luggage.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Urban Edition

The Discovery Sport Urban Edition is available with a choice of two four-cylinder Ingenium powertrains – both paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.

The D200 turbodiesel produces 147kW and a hefty 430Nm with acceleration from 0-100km/h happening in 8.6 seconds, while the 183kW/365Nm P250 turbopetrol delivers 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE BRONZE COLLECTION

The new Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition builds on the Range Rover Evoque’s sophisticated design and luxurious interior, based on the well-appointed Evoque S specification. On the outside, the new model is distinguished by its distinctive Corinthian Bronze contrast roof, Burnished Copper side vents and exclusive new Satin Dark Grey 20-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels.

2021 Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition

Available in three exterior colours – Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver – the changes highlight the trademark floating roof and reductive exterior design of the Evoque. Inside, Natural Grey Ash veneers, Bronze Collection carpet mats with metal-capped corners and Ebony grained leather seats provide a heightened sense of luxury.

A Sliding Panoramic Roof enhances the cabin, while the Premium LED headlights with signature Daylight Running Lights and animated directional indicators provide added visual sophistication to the exterior. Land Rover’s innovative ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror is also available as standard, enhancing visibility and driver confidence at the touch of a button.

2021 Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition

The Bronze Collection Special Edition is available with the full range of powerful and efficient D200, P250 and P300e Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.

The efficient P300e Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) combines a 1.5-litre Ingenium three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a smooth zero-emissions pure-electric driving range of 55km. Efficiency is remarkable: the Range Rover Evoque P300e emits just 44g/km of carbon dioxide and delivers fuel economy as low as 2.l/100km.

The PHEV’s Save mode has also been enhanced, allowing the system to recharge more effectively on the move when battery charge is being saved for a later part of the journey – at a steady 113km/h, up to 80% of the battery charge can be attained in just 90 minutes.

2021 Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition

As with all Land Rovers, the Discovery Sport and Evoque are offered with a standard Land Rover Care Plan (five-year/100 000km maintenance plan).

The Discovery Sport Urban Edition and Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition are planned for South African introduction in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing will be made available closer to the time.

IOL MOTORING