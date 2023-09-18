Third-generation Porsche Panamera teased ahead of November reveal

Porsche is busy putting the final touches on its third-generation Panamera sedan. The carmaker has confirmed that the new saloon will be revealed at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai on November 24. But with the Taycan going from strength to strength in the electric car market, will there even be another Panamera after this?

That remains to be seen, but either way the new Porsche Panamera will do an even better job of bridging the gap for those not yet ready to take the full EV plunge. The range of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) will grow from three to four, Porsche has confirmed, with a new high-performance model joining the line-up in response to enormous demand for such vehicles. The new PHEV models will also be able to drive further on electric power, and will charge more quickly. This is thanks to a larger-capacity (25.9 kWh) battery as well as am 11kW on-board charger.

The PHEV models boast a new and more powerful electric motor which is now completely integrated into the transmission housing of the new dual-clutch gearbox, Porsche says. The Stuttgart based carmaker says it has also made “fundamental revisions” to the combustion engines in the new Panamera, to have it prepared for all future emissions standards. “I’m delighted with the progress we have made with electrification,” says project manager Arno Bögl.

“The integration and combination of two drive systems in the Panamera works absolutely seamlessly and harmoniously. “With the new drivetrains, the car radiates tremendous ease and reliability when accelerating,” he added. But it’s not just on the drivetrain front where the new Porsche Panamera aims to impress. It will also be available with an innovative new air suspension system.