Toyota GR Supra finally gets a stick! Manual model now on sale in South Africa

By: Double Apex
Johannesburg - It has been on the cards for some time, and now the Toyota GR Supra manual has finally gone on sale in SA. The introduction of the manual-equipped version also heralds a few choices upgrades for Toyota’s leading GR product.
One of the key changes to the Supra line-up has been a power hike of the turbocharged 3,0-litre inline six. Power output has risen from 250 to 285 kW. The bump is applied to the existing automatic version as well as the newly-introduced manual.
The six-speed manual and a third pedal in the foot well will be a highlight for many driving enthusiasts. This means that Toyota SA offers all four of its GR models with manual transmission as standard (GR Yaris, GR Corolla) or as an option (GR Supra, GR86). The latter models are also offered in auto’ guise. Fear not if you aren’t a master of the ‘heel-toe’, the TCU offers automatic throttle blipping when shifting.
In addition there are a number of smaller, less obvious, but interesting technical upgrades that are sure to make it a sharper driving tool. An improved steering action will be the most obvious to drivers. This will be even more noticeable thanks to modified anti-roll bar mountings.
Other changes under the skin include newly designed 19-inch forged wheels. The design of these new alloys are similar to those of the GR Yaris and GR86. Incidentally, the alloys are 1,2 kg lighter per corner, which helps to reduce unsprung mass. In fact, other mass-reduction measures have resulted in a total loss of almost 22 kg versus the outgoing auto’ version.
Toyota GR Supra Pricing (May 2023)
Manual – R1 417 500
Auto – R1 451 800
