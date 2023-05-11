Toyota GR Supra finally gets a stick! Manual model now on sale in South Africa

Johannesburg - It has been on the cards for some time, and now the Toyota GR Supra manual has finally gone on sale in SA. The introduction of the manual-equipped version also heralds a few choices upgrades for Toyota’s leading GR product.

One of the key changes to the Supra line-up has been a power hike of the turbocharged 3,0-litre inline six. Power output has risen from 250 to 285 kW. The bump is applied to the existing automatic version as well as the newly-introduced manual.

The six-speed manual and a third pedal in the foot well will be a highlight for many driving enthusiasts. This means that Toyota SA offers all four of its GR models with manual transmission as standard (GR Yaris, GR Corolla) or as an option (GR Supra, GR86). The latter models are also offered in auto’ guise. Fear not if you aren’t a master of the ‘heel-toe’, the TCU offers automatic throttle blipping when shifting.