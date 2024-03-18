Toyota Hilux and Fortuner ‘48V’ mild hybrid models hit SA

The Toyota Hilux and Fortuner are taking their first steps toward electrification with the release of the new 48V mild hybrid models. Six 48V Hilux double cab models will be offered in South Africa, kicking off with the 2.8 GD-6 48V Raider at R774,800 in 2WD guise, representing a premium of R15,500 over the non-hybrid model, while the 4x4 version is priced at R866,000.

If a Legend is more up your alley, the 48V 4x2 model is yours for R869,100 and the 4x4 will set you back by R921,900. The RS “roller shutter” models cost R967,500 and R1,023,400 respectively. The Toyota Fortuner 48V models have an even smaller price premium, with the 2.8 GD-6 48V coming in at R834,800, which is just R8,400 more than the equivalent non-hybrid. There’s also a VX 4x2 model on offer at R879,300, while the 4x4 and 4x4 VX variants are priced at R918,600 and R961,800 respectively. Although not full hybrids in the same sense as the Corolla Cross, the mild hybrid variants do bring a slight fuel economy advantage, with overseas claims putting the advantage at around five percent.

However on the local Toyota website the economy figures are unchanged, which could be an oversight. The mild hybrid system consists of an engine-driven compact motor generator that powers up a 48V lithium battery, which can also be charged during braking. It can send up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor generator to the 2.8-litre diesel engine, which itself produces 150kW and 500Nm.