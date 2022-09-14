Toyota Hilux GR Sport arrives with 165kW - SA pricing announced

Johannesburg - The Toyota Hilux GR Sport caused a stir when it was revealed locally earlier in 2022, and now it’s finally available in South Africa. Priced at R865 400, The Toyota Hilux GR Sport comes with an upgraded engine as well as modified suspension and a number of sporty design enhancements.

Story continues below Advertisement

But let’s first talk about the all-important power and torque hikes. Thanks to a special ECU calibration, the 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine produces 165kW and 550Nm, which is 15kW and 50Nm more than the regular 2.8 GD-6 models offer. Power goes to all four wheels through a recalibrated six-speed automatic gearbox and a traditional four-wheel drive system featuring an auto limited slip differential. To sharpen the handling, the company has fitted new monotube shock absorbers and stiffer coil springs, and the vehicle rolls on unique 17-inch Titanium finish alloy wheels shod with taller-profile 265-65-R17 rubber. Of course the Toyota Hilux GR Sport also receives a bespoke exterior design package, which includes a GR-S black grille with TOYOTA block lettering and you’ll also find unique touches in the LED headlights and vertically-stacked front air ducts.

Moving to the side, wider black over-fenders with contrasting inserts lend more presence, while the mirrors, door handles, side steps and rear styling bar are all finished in black. GR side decals for the doors are available as an optional extra. Buyers can choose from four exterior colours that mimic the GR brand colours, namely Glacier White, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey and Attitude Black. You’ll also find plenty of GR flavour in the cabin, which gains carbon fibre trim as well as a new instrument cluster with metallic bezels and red needles, a unique steering wheel with red contrast stitching, aluminium pedals, and front sports seats with Alcantara inserts and GR badging.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interior specification closely mirrors the Legend models, with the exception that the JBL audio system and auto-dimming rear-view mirror fall away, but it still has the full suite of Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features, which include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Pre-Collision System. The Toyota Hilux GR Sport is sold with a nine-service, 90 000km service plan, with intervals pegged at 10 000km, and the usual three-year/100 000km warranty applies. IOL Motoring