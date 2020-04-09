Toyota RAV4 gets a spec upgrade in South Africa

Johannesburg - Toyota is in the process of upgrading the infotainment and driver assistance tech in its various models, and the latest recipient is the RAV4 SUV.

The current-generation Toyota RAV4 was launched just over a year ago, so it’s too early for any styling or mechanical updates, but the company has subtly improved the look and feel of the base model’s cabin. For 2020, the GX model receives a leather-covered steering wheel and gear shift knob, replacing the previous urethane trim.

On the multimedia side of things, all 2020 RAV4 models receive an upgraded infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The driver assist tech update, however, is reserved for the range-topping VX trim grade, which receives an upgraded Adaptive Cruise Control system that now operates at all speeds (previously it only worked above 40km/h). This should come in handy in heavy traffic.

The RAV4 is available with two normally aspirated petrol engines, those being a 2-litre unit with 127kW and 203Nm on tap and a 2.5-litre that’s good for 152kW and 243Nm. Most of the range is front-wheel-driven, but the 2.0 GX-R and 2.5 VX are fitted with a permanent all-wheel-drive system.