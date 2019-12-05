JOHANNESBURG - When Toyota introduced its new-generation semi-bonnet Quantum earlier this year, the 16-seat Ses’Fikile minibus taxi from the previous line-up was relaunched as a Hiace, and now Toyota South Africa is doing the same with the 14-seat version.

Sold in GL guise only, the Hiace 14-seater is more luxurious than the Ses’Fikile and it’s priced at R571 900, which is a R118 000 premium over the aforementioned commuter, but still a R63 000 saving over the newer-generation Quantum 14-seater.

An additional advantage is that unlike the new Quantum, the Hiace does not require a code 10 driver’s licence to operate.

The Hiace 14-seater is only available with Toyota’s familiar 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 75kW and 260Nm. It drives the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

As for amenities, the GL has the basics covered, but doesn’t pack anything extravagant. Standard features include air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, front electric windows, and a total of 12 cup holders. Safety comes in the form of dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

On the outside the GL can be told apart by colour coded bumpers and a chrome grille.

As with the newer-generation Quantum, the Hiace 14-seater is sold with a nine-service or 90 000km service plan as well as the usual three-year/100 000km warranty.

“Whilst the new ‘semi-bonnet’ Quantum has moved up in calibre, demand still exists for a value-focused people mover,” says Toyota.

“With this in mind, the previous generation 14-seater Quantum has been rebranded as Hiace – joining its Ses’Fikile 16-seater minibus stablemate under this naming convention.”

