Toyota’s soon-to-be-revealed hypercar will boast 500kW

TOKYO - Toyota is getting ready to unleash its most thrilling road car ever, which takes the form of a hypercar based on the Le Mans-winning TS050 Hybrid race car. And we now know how powerful it will be. After posting a teaser on Twitter on January 1, promising that 2021 would be “the year of the hypercar”, Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division also posted a small spec sheet confirming that the new homologation special would have a 500kW hybrid powertrain. No further details on the powertrain have been divulged as yet, but one thing you can count on is an astounding power-to-weight ratio as the hypercar weighs just 1030kg. The Toyota racing division’s Tweet also said that the hypercar would be officially revealed on January 15.

The car has already been seen in action, when a disguised prototype made an appearance on the Circuit de la Sarthe in France last September ahead of the 88th Le Mans 24 Hours.

Endurance racing driver Alex Wurz was at the wheel for the single demonstration lap, and this is what he had to say:

“It was an honour to drive this development version of the GR Super Sport for the first time in public, and especially at a circuit like Le Mans which is so closely connected to this car. The GR Super Sport was born at Le Mans so this felt like a homecoming.

“This was my first time to drive the car, so a demonstration lap doesn’t allow me to push the limits but I could already feel that the GR Super Sport has the potential for incredible performance. I could feel the similarities between the GR Super Sport and the TS050 Hybrid in terms of performance, particularly the four-wheel drive and the hybrid system.

“But the engineers tell me this was only a small taste of the GR Super Sport’s true performance so I am super excited to drive it again one day in the near future.”

Like you, we can’t wait for January 15!

IOL Motoring