Up close with the new, SA-bound Suzuki Jimny 5-Door at Auto Expo in Delhi

Delhi – The ever popular Suzuki Jimny has received an enormous boost with the announcement that two extra doors have now been added. Revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India recently, the attention that the new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door received was something to behold.

Story continues below Advertisement

We attended the expo and it received the most attention on the media and VIP day by a long margin. There were literally throngs of people armed with cameras, phones and microphones scrumming to get a glimpse, take photos or record videos and commentary for what seemed like thousands of various traditional and social media outlets, blogs, vlogs and videographers sending the message out to the Indian population. It puzzled the South African contingent somewhat until we were told that despite the Jimny being built in India it has never been on sale there.

It was only just before 3pm that we managed to get close without being shoved out of the way, six hours after it drove onto the stage. If the public’s reaction is anything to go by, the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door will improve Suzuki’s leading market share in India even more. The extended model retains the 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine with 75kW and 130Nm coupled to either a five-speed manual gearbox or four-speed automatic transmission.

Story continues below Advertisement

But it is 360mm longer than the popular three-door version while the wheelbase has increased by 340mm to 2590mm. Its width and height remain unchanged as does the ground clearance of 210mm. The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door has the same AllGrip 4WD system with low range and a rear limited slip differential. Approach, breakover and departure angles have altered slightly coming in at 36 degrees, 24 degrees and 50 degrees as opposed to its three-door sibling’s 37, 28 and 49 degrees.

Story continues below Advertisement

The boot space looks a lot more generous, while the extra two doors allow the front seats to fold flat into two sleeping spaces. Suzuki South Africa has confirmed that the Jimny 5-Door will be heading to our shores and is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that it arrives sooner rather than later. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but it’s likely to be a chunk over R400 000, with the three-door GLX Auto currently priced at R399 900.