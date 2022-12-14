Updated Jaguar F-Pace debuts with new features, improved hybrid

Pretoria - It’s not even 2023 yet, but that hasn’t stopped Jaguar from releasing details about its 2024 model year F-Pace. Featuring enhanced cabin tech, a simplified line-up and an improved hybrid model with more range, the updated Jaguar F-Pace is set to hit South African streets in early 2023, with pricing and final specifications to be announced nearer to launch.

Story continues below Advertisement

As before, local buyers will get to choose from four powertrain options in the form of 147kW four-cylinder D200 and 221kW six-cylinder D300 diesel models, as well as the stonking V8 supercharged SVR model with 405kW, while the greener option is an enhanced four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. The hybrid continues to offer outputs of 297kW and 640Nm, allowing for a 5.3-second 0-100km/h sprint time, while a larger 19.2kWh battery increases the claimed battery range by more than 20%, from 53km to 65km. All versions of the F-Pace are fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

Jaguar has also simplified the line-up by making the R-Dynamic specification standard on South African models, and dropping the “S” base grade. Furthermore, the R-Dynamic SE and HSE variants are fitted with revised 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels with a black or diamond-turned finish, while black replaces red in the centre caps. Jaguar is also offering a Black Pack as standard across the range, which applies a Gloss Black finish to the grille, fender vents, mirror caps, window surrounds, rear valance and badging. On the inside, all models now feature a TFT Digital Driver Display as standard, as well as JLR’s Pivo Pro infotainment system, with what3words2 navigation and wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. Wireless phone charging is now part of the deal too.

Story continues below Advertisement