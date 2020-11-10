Updated Toyota Fortuner arrives with 150kW engine: SA prices and specs

JOHANNESBURG - Following hot on the heels of the upgraded Toyota Hilux that it shares a platform with, the Toyota Fortuner SUV has been given its own makeover, which includes freshened styling, a new infotainment system and a beefed up flagship engine. As per its bakkie cousin, the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel has been upgraded with a new turbocharger and improved cooling and as a result it now produces 150kW at 3000-3400rpm and 500Nm at 1600-2800rpm. This is a significant improvement over the previous engine’s outputs of 130kW and 450Nm. Toyota has also dropped the manual gearbox version of the 2.8 GD-6, citing low demand. Petrol engine discontinued On the subject of engines, Toyota has discontinued the 2.7-litre normally aspirated petrol engine derivative, which produced 122kW and 245Nm. The 4-litre V6 petrol option was already axed from the range in April this year when the ‘Epic’ models were introduced, and this means that there are no longer any petrol engine options in the Fortuner range. But will anyone miss them? We doubt it.

For those seeking a more affordable diesel option, Toyota still offers the 2.4 GD-6 unit, which is good for 110kW and 400Nm.

The price advantage is significant, with the 2.4 GD-6 models starting at R566 800, whereas the 2.8 GD-6 derivatives cost between R700 100 and R790 500.

Furthermore, the 2.4 GD-6 4x4 model gets an increased towing capacity of 3.3 tonnes (up by 800kg).

Specification changes

The 2.8 models have also seen a spec reshuffle, with buyers now able to choose between a standard model and a more luxurious VX trim grade.

The VX costs just R20 000 more, but comes with some extra kit. The standard cruise control system, for instance, is replaced by adaptive cruise control, and the VX also gains Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Crash system and heated seats (front only).

However, the standard 2.8 models are still extravagantly equipped, with standard kit including automatic air conditioning, six-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and reverse camera, electric operation for the front seats and tailgate and Trailer Sway Control.

The 2.4 models make do with conventional air conditioning, as well as manual operation for the seats and tailgate, while the satnav also falls away.

Interior and exterior upgrades

As per the new Hilux, the infotainment system has been given an upgrade, with the screen now measuring 20cm, and the system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The cabin also features new materials, with the previous brown colour scheme making way for black, and there’s also new decorative stitching on the dashboard.

On the outside the Fortuner has received a subtle facelift, which includes a new (and larger) grille with black mesh trim replacing the previous model’s chrome.

There’s also a new front bumper, featuring larger air intake, and the LED headlights and taillights are fresh too.

Customers can choose from seven exterior colours, including the new Cosmic Blue hue.

TOYOTA FORTUNER PRICES

2.4 GD6 4x2 man - R566 800

2.4 GD6 4x2 auto - R588 000

2.4 GD6 4x4 auto - R616 700

2.8 GD6 4x2 auto - R700 100

2.8 GD6 4x4 auto - R770 400

2.8 GD6 VX 4x2 auto - R720 200

2.8 GD6 VX 4x4 auto - R790 500

IOL Motoring