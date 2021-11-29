Urban or Adventure? Toyota Corolla Cross can now be spiced up with 4 styling packs

Johannesburg - The locally-produced Toyota Corolla Cross went on sale in South Africa earlier in November, offering the usual Xi, XS and XR trim grades and competitive pricing starting at R349 900. And now the carmaker is catering for those who want something a bit more distinctive, with the release of four styling packages: X-Over, Urban Sport, Adventure and Hybrid.

According to Toyota the X-Over and Hybrid packages can be fitted either at factory or dealer level, while the Urban Sport and Adventure packs are dealer-installed options as some of their components require painting. X-Over Package: R23 690 The X-Over pack is fitted with gloss black alloy wheels (available in 17”and 18” sizes) and it’s also set apart by matte black trim on the grille and front bumper as well as a silver front guard, matching side skirts, rear bumper insert and window safety film.

Urban Sport Package: R18 723 The Urban Sport pack includes a black front bumper spoiler, extended side skirts and a diffuser-like rear bumper insert. ALSO READ: The 50-millionth Toyota Corolla has been produced: Here’s how it evolved

Adventure Package: R18 723 This package is priced identically to the aforementioned Urban Sport, but has a more rugged appearance thanks to a silver front bumper spoiler with raised surface detailing as well as silver side skirt inserts and a matching rear bumper spoiler. Hybrid Package: R7964

As its name applies, this pack can only be applied to one of the hybrid models, and it comes with boomerang-shaped corner trim garnishes finished in metallic blue, blue side skirt inserts, rear bumper corner inserts and blue trim on the C-pillar. Electronic upgrades available The Toyota Corolla Cross can also be fitted, at dealer level, with an array of electronic accessories. These include Heads-Up Display (R4422), Blind Spot Monitor (R8836), front and rear digital video recorders (R3722), Front parking sensors (R3998), rear parking sensors (R1602), wireless charging pad (R2789) and tyre pressure monitoring system (R4078).

These features can also be combined within eight C-Cross packages, priced between R2922 and R10 255, and various other accessories, such as scuff plates and cargo organisers can be added separately. Toyota Corolla Cross buyers have a choice of two powertrains, these being a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol unit with 103kW and a petrol-electric hybrid that boasts a system output of 90kW. All models are fitted with a CVT gearbox, with power going to the front wheels in all cases. Toyota Corolla Cross pricing:

1.8 Xi - R349 900 1.8 Xs - R390 100 1.8 Xr - R425 400