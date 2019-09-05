Johannesburg - The All-new Audi A1 premium hatchback has launched in South Africa and it's packing sharp new styling (and tech) that's usually associated with the brand's larger vehicles. Built on the Group's MQB platform, and tweaked for more refinement and comfort, the new A1 Sportback is pitched at style-conscious commuters who appreciate design as well as heritage.

With a cockpit aimed at the driver, a range of three engines that includes 1.0l, 1.5l and 2.0l units, S-tronic autoboxes as standard, and enough base features to keep you satisfied even if you're considering 'buying down' - the new A1 proves that compact hatches are, arguably, way cooler than compact SUVs...

The A1 Sportback is priced between R359 900 and R488 000.

We'll bring you all the juicy insights on the new Audi A1 in next week's Drive360 supplement, but for now here's a quick look at the funky Sportback: