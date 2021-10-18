VIDEO: Crank up the volume! 12 000rpm Gordon Murray T.50 debuts at Goodwood

Goodwood, England - South African-born designer Gordon Murray says that his new T.50 is the most driver-centric supercar ever created, and we now get to see it in action following its official world debut that took place at Goodwood Raceway over the weekend. But most importantly the footage, released on YouTube by Goodwood Road & Racing, allows us to hear its 12 000rpm, 3.9-litre V12 in all its glory.

The Gordon Murray T.50 is also significantly lighter than your average supercar, tipping the scales at just 986kg, which makes light work for its 488kW engine. See it in action below: Gordon Murray Automotive says that the T.50’s mid-mounted V12 is the world’s lightest, highest-revving and most power-dense naturally aspirated production car engine in the world, and to keep the driver experience as pure as possible, power goes to the rear wheels only through a six-speed manual gearbox. But there is far more to this car than just an impressive engine. The Gordon Murray T.50 is also said to have the most advanced aerodynamics system ever seen on a road car, and the pièce de résistance here is that large rear-mounted fan. The 400mm fan works together with the active underbody aerodynamics and dynamic rear aerofoils to achieve “considerably more” aerodynamic performance and control than a conventional ground-effect supercar, Murray says.

Buyers will be able to choose from six different aerodynamic modes, which optimise the balance between traction and performance for different driving situations. Like the McLaren F1 supercar that Murray designed back in the early 1990s, the T.50 has a three-seat layout that places the driver in the centre of the vehicle. “From the first touch of the titanium throttle pedal to the V12 screaming at 12 100rpm, the driver experience will surpass any supercar ever built,” Gordon Murray enthused. “No other road car can deliver the package of power, instant responsiveness and driver feedback in such a direct and focused way while remaining comfortable, refined and usable every day.”