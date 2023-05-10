Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab models on sale soon - here’s how much they cost

Johannesburg - Following the launch of the double cab models earlier this year, the Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab range is set to go on sale in South Africa at the end of May. In terms of line-up the carmaker is keeping things simple with a choice of three derivatives, all powered by a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine with differing outputs, and manual remains the only gearbox option for now.

Kicking things off at R499 000 is the 2.0 TDI five-speed manual model with 110kW and 350Nm, but stretching your budget to R575 000 gets you the more powerful variant with 125kW and 405Nm, as well as a six-speed manual gearbox. Topping the range is a 125kW 4Motion four-wheel drive model at R646 000. VWSA claims a fuel consumption figure of 6.9 litres per 100km for the rear-wheel drive variants and 7.1 litres per 100km for the 4WD. While the 110kW Single Cab looks rather basic on the outside with its unpainted bumpers and 16-inch steel wheels, the cabin is well appointed.

Standard features on the base model include a 10-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App Connect, 8.0-inch partial digital instrument display, multi-function steering wheel, electrically folding mirrors, height-adjustable driver seat and six airbags. In addition, the 125kW models gain 17-inch ‘Combra’ alloy wheels as well as raised suspension, diff lock and trailer hitch. The perkier model also boasts an improved payload capacity, which amounts to over 1.2 tonnes. “We are pleased to be extending the new Amarok range to include the Single Cab; the workhorse of the range. The Amarok Single Cab is a key model for increasing our volumes and market share in the rental and corporate segments as well as supporting our Sub-Saharan Africa growth plan by retailing in key African markets,” said Mark Handley, Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Buyers can choose from eight exterior colours: Clear White, Midnight Black, Bright Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Red, Bright Beige and Mid Blue. As a reminder, the Amarok is now based on the Ford Ranger, and built right here in South Africa at the latter’s factory in Silverton. All Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab models are sold with a four-year or 120 000km warranty and three-year or 60 000km service plan, with intervals pegged at 15 000km.

Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab Pricing (May 2023) 2.0 TDI 110kW 5-speed manual - R499 000 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual - R575 000