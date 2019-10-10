WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - Volkswagen knows that the world is eagerly anticipating the Golf 8, and it seems the company just can’t resist the temptation to ‘tease’ its fans with sketches and other titbits ahead of the official reveal, which is set to take place in two weeks from now, on October 24. In the latest teaser campaign, VW has released a new set of renderings, including a front-three-quarter sketch and another of the cabin. While the proportions in these design sketches always exaggerated, this one does at least give us a good idea of how the new Golf will look, particularly upfront where the sketch shows a great amount of detail.

Of course, most of the specifics are still under wraps, but VW is promising more digitalisation and connectivity than ever before, with a range of online-based functions and services as well as new driver assistance gadgets.

The interior sketch shows a completely reconfigured dashboard, with the infotainment screen now positioned at the top of the dash, where it flows into the all-digital instrument cluster - much like the latest Polo, just fancier looking.

There is no official word on the engines as yet, but it’s likely that we’ll see the current turbopetrol units carried over, but ‘cleaned up’ a little with mild hybrid tech.