Volkswagen Golf R price for South Africa revealed

Johannesburg - First revealed to the world in late 2020, the new Volkswagen Golf R has taken its time coming to South Africa, but now VWSA has confirmed that it’ll hit showrooms on 25 April and, importantly, we also know how much it costs. Priced at R912 800, the new Volkswagen Golf R has the same basic ingredients as its predecessor, with a 2-litre turbopetrol engine sending power to all four wheels, but there’s also a bit more power, and the option of a drift mode.

The EA 888 motor is tuned to produce 235kW and 420Nm, making it 7kW and 20Nm stronger than its predecessor. Maximum torque is also available lower down the rev range, in a relatively wide band between 2 100rpm and 5 350rpm. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox and an improved 4Motion all-wheel drive system, which has a rear axle torque vectoring system. It makes the car more agile by instantly sending more torque to the wheel at the outside of the corner. It can also send 100% of the power to the left or right back wheel, enabling the new optional Drift Mode – which you should use only on closed circuits.

The 4Motion system has also been connected to the Vehicle Dynamics Manager for the first time, which integrates the aforementioned torque vectoring as well as the XDS electronic diff lock and adaptive chassis control system. But what other standard features do you get for your money? According to VWSA, the new Golf R comes standard with 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, while cabin amenities include the Discover Pro infotainment system with satnav and wireless App-Connect. Also included is Nappa leather seat upholstery, the Light and Vision Package, which includes high-beam control, and electronic tailgate activation.

Customers can choose from three exterior colours: Lapiz Blue, Pure White and Deep Black Pearl. There is of course a long options list, which includes the all-important Akrapovič Exhaust, which brings you the Vrrphaa in all its glory. Also be prepared to pay extra for LED Matrix Headlights, IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Head-Up Display and a Harmon Kardon audio system to name a few.