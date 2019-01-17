Wolfsburg - First shown as a concept car at the Wörthersee GTI Meeting last year, the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR has now been shown in production guise, and takes pride of place as one of the most powerful GTI variants ever. In fact, the TCR, with its outputs of 213kW and 370Nm, is second only to the limited edition Clubsport S in the potency stakes, and outpowers the standard GTI (169kW/350Nm) by a very healthy margin.

The result, out on the street, is a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds, versus the normal GTI’s 6.5s. The top speed can be optionally raised from a governed 250km/h to 260km/h.

As with all GTIs, power still goes through the front wheels (rather than the R’s AWD set-up), via a seven-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox.

The TCR rolls on 18-inch Belvedere alloys and can also be told apart by its unique front splitter, roof spoiler and diffuser as well as sill extensions and black mirror caps.

But it is still highly upgradable with various options and packages allowing buyers to specify items like 19-inch alloy wheels, the DCC adaptive chassis control system, carbon mirror caps and a black painted roof among other options.

Inside the TCR gets a unique steering wheel as well as new seat upholstery and seat belts with red edging.

At this stage the TCR has not been confirmed for the South African market. Will you be first to start the online petition?

IOL Motoring



