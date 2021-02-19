Volkswagen’s facelifted Tiguan gains Golf GTI’s 180kW engine

WOLFSBURG - With the world’s vehicle buying public leaning more and more towards SUVs, it makes sense that a company like Volkswagen, which is renowned for its performance hatchbacks, also adds a fair amount of spice to its SUV line-up.

While we’ve already seen the first-ever R version of the Tiguan, which shares its 235kW heart with the new Golf R, the company has just revealed another high-performance SUV variant, which will slot between the regular Tiguan models and the R.

The new Tiguan 245 PS 4Motion, as it is badged in Europe, borrows its 2-litre turbopetrol engine from the eighth-generation Golf GTI. The motor produces 180kW (which is 245 PS - the german word for horsepower, hence the badging) and 370Nm. And this is enough, according to VW, to propel the semi-hot SUV from 0-100km/h in six seconds flat and on to a top speed of 228km/h.

In keeping with its performance aspirations, the 180kW Tiguan TSI is available exclusively with the R Line specification grade, which brings a number of sporty interior and exterior embellishments to the party.

VW is also offering a 190 PS 4Motion model, which is powered by the 140kW version of the company’s 2-litre turbopetrol engine and this one is no slouch either, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds.