Gothenburg, Sweden - Following just seven months after the reveal of the new V60 station wagon in February, Volvo has announced the Cross-Country version of its mid-sized estate. Based, like the standard V60, on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture platform, the new Cross Country boasts 75mm more ground clearance, thanks to specialised long-travel suspension. All-wheel drive is standard, as are hill descent control, electronic stability control, corner traction control and a special off-road driving mode.

And, Volvo being Volvo, it has all its tar-only sibling’s driver aids, including City Safety with Autobrake, capable of recognising pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, pilot assist, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, and Sensus connectivity.

The V60 Cross Country will be available in Europe as either the 187kW T5 or 235kW T6 turbopetrol, or the 140kW D4 turbodiesel four, as well as the 250kW T6 and 287kW T8 plug-in hybrids.

We're waiting on an answer from Volvo SA as to when the new V60 Cross Country will be released in South Africa; when it does land on our shores we would expect to see the D4 and T5, each with Geartronic automatic transmission, in Momentum and Inscription trim levels, although the model line-up and pricing are yet to be confirmed by Volvo SA.