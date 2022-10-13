Volvo’s Polestar 3 revealed as high-tech SUV inspired by the Precept Concept

Gothenburg, Sweden - Volvo’s all-electric Polestar brand has pulled the covers off of its first SUV, and it takes the Swedish carmaker’s green efforts to the next level, with ‘sustainable’ interior materials, high-tech electronics and advanced new safety features. The Polestar 3 launches with a dual-motor electric powertrain, but with a power bias towards the rear axle. The standard model offers a perky 360kW and 840Nm, but those opting for the Performance Pack will get to enjoy 380kW and 910Nm. This also brings the 0-100km/h sprint time down from five seconds to 4.7 seconds.

It does have a large 111 kWh lithium-ion battery to lug around, but the upside of that is a claimed driving range of up to 610km on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle has a fast-charging capacity of up to 250kW. Dual-chamber air suspension is in place to ensure a cushy ride, and a whole slew of advanced driving aids are enabled by 12 ultrasonic sensors, five radar modules and five external cameras. Polestar will also be offering an optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar, which will add an additional control unit from NVIDIA, three cameras, four ultrasonic sensors and cleaning for the front- and rear-view cameras. According to the carmaker, this system enables enhanced 3D scanning of the car’s surroundings in greater detail and helps prepare the car for autonomous driving.

The Polestar 3 also has a pair of advanced interior cameras that can detect sub-millimetre movements in the cabin, which could help to prevent owners from leaving children or pets in the car. The Polestar 3 also has two closed-loop cameras that monitor the driver’s eyes. These can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when they detect that the driver is distracted, drowsy or passed out. The Polestar 3 has a built-in Android OS operating system that was developed in conjunction with Google. The system, which is fronted by a Tesla-style 14.5-inch vertical infotainment screen, is compatible with over-the-air updates. All models produced in the first year will have Plus Pack and Pilot Pack specification fitted as standard, which includes a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround system as well as the latest Pilot Assist and head-up display.

While the features list is lavish, Polestar selected the interior materials based on their sustainability credentials, and these include fully traceable wool upholsteries as well as MicroTech animal welfare-certified leather. “Scandinavian minimalism and purity work together with the key ingredients of a sport utility vehicle, defining the SUV for the electric age,” the carmaker said. “Polestar 3 makes the SUV not only more relevant and responsible, but also highly desirable.” The order books for international markets are open now, but at this stage there is now word on whether the Polestar brand will be introduced to South Africa.