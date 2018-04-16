Hannover - Volkswagen first previewed a more powerful 3-litre V6 TDI motor in last year’s Aventura Concept, and now that engine variant has been confirmed for production. It’s now available for order in Europe, in Aventura or Highline trim grades, while VWSA is aiming to have it here by the fourth quarter of this year.

The range-topping V6 turbodiesel produces 190kW - with 200kW briefly available in overboost mode - while maximum torque of 580Nm is produced between 1400 and 3000rpm. That’s a notable boost from the 165kW and 550Nm produced by the current range-topping V6 TDI. But perhaps more importantly, it now matches the power output of the range-topping Mercedes X350d 4Matic, while offering 30Nm more torque than the Merc, which is also due to go on sale towards the end of 2018.

The V6 TDI engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel-drive.

The upgraded engine also ushers in the Aventura trim grade, which is set apart by 20-inch ‘Talca’ alloys, a body-coloured sports bar and the option of Peacock Green exterior paint, as per the pictures above.

Inside, the Aventura V6 models get black roof liner as well as titanium black Nappa leather seats.

The 190kW V6 TDI replaces the 165kW derivative and in Highline guise the more powerful motor commands only a small premium of 1619 euro (R24 170) over the 150kW V6 TDI in Germany.

South African pricing will be announced closer to launch, but there will likely be a premium over the current R703 500 starting price for the V6 TDI.

IOL Motoring