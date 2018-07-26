To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nurburgring - Lamborghini has now officially confirmed that its manic new Aventador SVJ has broken the Nurburgring Nordschleife record for production vehicles with a lap time of 6m44s97. That's almost three seconds faster than the time achieved by the previous record holder, Porsche's GT2 RS.

The feat was achieved with Marco Mapelli at the wheel and the car was camouflaged as it has yet to be fully revealed. That apparently happens at the Pebble Beach Concours in late August.

As it goes with these previews, not many numbers or facts have been divulged as yet, just promises that it will have “the best handling” and “the best power to weight ratio” (1.98kg/hp).

As for power, Autocar reports that the SVJ will get a beefed up version of the current 6.5-litre V12, with a power output in the region of 600kW. Also expect an active aerodynamics system similar to that fitted to the Huracán Performante, along with various other dynamic tweaks.

Want to see more of the SVJ in action? Lamborghini posted the full onboard lap on its Youtube channel, as well as two short clips showing the supercar in action around the 'Ring: