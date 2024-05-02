WATCH: The all-new Mercedes E-Class set for SA launch in May

Hot on the heels of the all-new BMW 5 Series that touched down in February, Mercedes-Benz SA is preparing to unleash its new-generation E-Class sedan. Ahead of its local release, Willem van de Putte got up close and personal with the new executive sedan in an exclusive preview event held in Sandton.

The E-Class will initially be available in two flavours, with the E200 turbopetrol model priced from R1,356,167 and the E220d turbodiesel stickered from R1,436,259. The engines boast 48V mild hybrid technology. Check out the new E-Class for yourself in the video below.

Ultra-modern cabin, tech Inside the new E has been significantly modernised, complete with a new MBUX Supercscreen, that includes access to popular apps like TikTok and Zoom, and there’s even a selfie camera. To ensure a comfy and dynamic ride, Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering are available as options, and there’s a vast array of advanced driver assistance systems as you’d expect. Further into the future Mercedes is planning to offer fully automated parking and unparking features, the hardware for which can be optionally pre-installed until national laws change to make this Automated Valet Parking service a legal reality.