Goodwood - As promised, a prototype of Toyota’s all-new and highly anticipated Supra made its dynamic debut on the famous hill at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Making an appearance on all four days (July 12, 13, 14 and 15), the Supra prototype is being driven by Chief Engineer Testuya Tada and expert driver Herwig Daenens. Watch the new sports car in action below:

Although the car is disguised, most of the design elements are clear to see and it takes much inspiration from the FT1 Concept of 2014.

Created in collaboration with BMW - meaning it is essentially based on the next-generation Z4 - Toyota’s reincarnated Supra boasts a front-mounted 3-litre straight six engine that drives the rear wheels.

Exact outputs haven’t been confirmed, but it will certainly produce upwards of 340 horsepower (250kW), with some sources even throwing around figures as high as 285kW and 500Nm.

The Supra is expected to be fully revealed at the beginning of September, and will go on sale in South Africa during the first half of 2019.

IOL Motoring



