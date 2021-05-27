Why the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible is worth waiting for

JOHANNESBURG: We’ve recently tested the 2021 BMW M3 and the 2021 BMW M4, both in Competition flavour as that’s the taste South Africans prefer ¬ˉwith more power. BMW has, however, just pulled the wraps off its all-new drop-top M4 and it’s looking better than ever, and yes, we’re including the massive grille in this assessment of its looks. Here’s a few reasons why we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest BMW Motorsport 4 Convertible:

1) Sub-4 seconds 0-100km/h

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive as standard and 375kW on taps accelerates from a standstill to 100km/hin a claimed 3.7 seconds. BMW says it will sip 10.2l/100km in a combined cycle, but good luck achieving that if you plan to make use of the ponies under the hood.

2) First drop-top M4 with four-wheel-drive

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible with Mx Drive breaks new ground for BMW M as an open-top high-performance sports car with all-wheel drive. They say it offers a compelling blend of exclusive driving pleasure and majestic performance. The all-wheel-drive system offers several modes, including a rear-wheel-drive mode that will allow you to throw doughnuts when the need arises.

3) Soft-top for that classic look

BMW’s developed a new, motorised folding fabric roof for the M4 Convertible that helps keep its already bulbous (two-ton) weight in check. The soft top is said to be 40% lighter than its predecessor’s roof, while boot capacity is 80 litres larger. The soft-top can be opened or closed in 18 seconds, even when moving, thanks to its robust drive mechanism.

4) Full-fat Competition performance

Like the M3 and M4 Competition coupé, you get two turbochargers, optimised direct injection technology, and several mechanical components that have been developed on the back of racing expertise. Power is channelled to the wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and three shift programmes, enabling you to dial the car’s character up and down as you need it, together with several modes for the engine, suspension and steering.

BMW hasn’t released pricing of the new M4 Competition Convertible just yet, but you can expect a decently appointed one to set you back around R2.35 million.

IOL MOTORING