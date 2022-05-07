All systems go for 2022 Simola Hillclimb. Here’s how you can watch the action live

The Simola Hillclimb has become one of South Africa’s premier motorsport lifestyle events, with a growing international footprint.

Knysna: It’s all systems go for the 12th edition of the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna.

Following Friday’s Classic Conqueror race, which was won by Ian Schofield, the King of the Hill challenge takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 7 and 8 May.

The good news is that if you couldn’t make it to the event, you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Simola Hillclimb, either on SABC or via the dedicated livestream on the Simola Hillclimb website or Facebook page.

The SABC will host live crossings, from 14h15 to 15h00 on Saturday and Sunday on Sports Arena S3.