An all-electric car and a one-off Seoul-special heads to the Festival of Speed

SEOUL, KOREA - To celebrate Kia’s first official appearance at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard next month, the South Korean-based automotive conglomerate will display its highly anticipated new electric car, the Kia EV6, as well as the sensational, one-off ‘Stinger GT420’. Claimed to be the largest and greatest celebration of car culture in the world, the four-day UK-summer event runs from Thursday, 8 July, to Sunday, 11 July, and will feature an exhilarating array of the rarest, newest and most exotic vehicles ever created.

The Kia EV6 is set to rock the ‘Electric Avenue – The Road to 2030’ presented by Sky Zero, a must-see new exhibit designed to showcase the breadth of electric vehicles available now and in the near future. The exhibit will take place in a striking new structure, situated at the heart of the Festival of Speed between the ‘Future Lab presented by bp’ and ‘First Glance Paddock’, immersing “visitors” with colourful visuals and a futuristic sound-scape.