An all-electric car and a one-off Seoul-special heads to the Festival of Speed
SEOUL, KOREA - To celebrate Kia’s first official appearance at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard next month, the South Korean-based automotive conglomerate will display its highly anticipated new electric car, the Kia EV6, as well as the sensational, one-off ‘Stinger GT420’. Claimed to be the largest and greatest celebration of car culture in the world, the four-day UK-summer event runs from Thursday, 8 July, to Sunday, 11 July, and will feature an exhilarating array of the rarest, newest and most exotic vehicles ever created.
The Kia EV6 is set to rock the ‘Electric Avenue – The Road to 2030’ presented by Sky Zero, a must-see new exhibit designed to showcase the breadth of electric vehicles available now and in the near future. The exhibit will take place in a striking new structure, situated at the heart of the Festival of Speed between the ‘Future Lab presented by bp’ and ‘First Glance Paddock’, immersing “visitors” with colourful visuals and a futuristic sound-scape.
The EV6 is the first Kia to be based on a revolutionary new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology and is powered exclusively by electric energy. Featuring a 77.4kWh battery pack and 800-volt charging as standard, the EV6 promises a range up to 510km and charging time in as little as 18 minutes for a 10-80% charge using the high-capacity chargers. Kia engineers finalising the development of the EV6 GT are targeting a Porsche Taycan-chasing 3.5-second 0 to 100km/h sprint time.
Accompanying the EV6 at the event is the stunning ‘Stinger GT420’, which will be displayed in the celebrated ‘First Glance Paddock’. This one-off, in-house developed track car boasts 315kW and 560Nm from its finely tuned 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine. On the track, Kia says it has impressive agility, due to customised suspension tuning and components, substantial weight reduction and uprated Brembo brakes.
Due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, FoS organisers won’t allow any physical spectators to partake in the event this year, however, IOL MOTORING will bring you a special feature on our five favourite cars from this year’s FoS event next month.