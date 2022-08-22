Cobras turn up the heat at Dezzi Raceway

By: Colin Windell Port Shepstone: It was a chilly wind that howled across the Dezzi Raceway at Oslo Beach at the weekend, forcing the market traders to rapidly pack up their stands or risk being blown away – but the fire-breathing 4.0-litre V8 Cobra of Denver Branders kept the large crowd well entertained.

Story continues below Advertisement

While Branders did win Class A of the Super GT category – in the process keeping the monster ‘Slingshot’ 7.0-litre Backdraft BDR of Mike McLoughlin at bay, it was Steve Clark (Backdraft Cobra 7000) who headed the field in the opening heat. Second-placed Christopher Woolley in a Lotus 7 put up a mighty fight through the 10-laps to both try and chase down the leader as well as ensuring Branders stayed behind. Peter Blofield, in the Bosss Marine Backdraft Cobra, finished up fourth, ahead of Meredith Willis having an outing in a Backdraft Cobra. However, Clarke was given a 30-second penalty for passing another competitor under the yellow danger flag and that dropped him to third, handing Woolley the race victory. Car problems sidelined McLoughlin on lap four but he had the consolation of setting the fastest lap at 1m13.267s.

With the car sorted, McLoughlin came back in anger in the second heat and stormed away to win handsomely from Clark with Brander again getting the crowd on its feet as the red Cobra belched exhaust flame on the overrun going into the corners. Wooley had to be content with fourth place behind Brander with Gary Commins (Mobile Auto Repair VW Golf) finishing fifth. Drew Gates won both heats of the 300 Class motorcycle category. The first heat of the 300 Class motorcycles gave Drew Gates (Kawasaki 400) an opportunity to stretch his legs as it were and he raced away to a win, pulling a lead of 17 seconds on Kyle Robertson (Bolt & Nut Centre Yamaha R3) who main concern for most of the race was keeping Llewelyn Puren (Honda NSR 426) at bay. Duncan Day (Yamaha 450) finished fourth ahead of Marc Nel (Eva Group KTM 450). The second race was a mirror image of the first, with Gates making the running and leading Robertson, Puren, Day and Nel home to the finish.

Story continues below Advertisement

This event has mixed classes – 300, 300 Masters and Powersports. In the overall standing for the day, the 300 Class went to Gates followed by Mitch Mortimer (Bikers Warehouse Kawasaki 400) and Felix Kroeber (Kawasaki 400). The 300 Masters was won overall by Robertson from Peter St John Ward (Durban West Auto Kawasaki 400) and Florian Kroeber (Yamaha R3). Puren claimed the honours in Powersports ahead of Day and Nel. The Super Modifieds and Modifieds never fail to produce close racing and this weekend was no different, except for the fact the cold track temperatures produced some heart-stopping slides for some competitors as their racing slick tyres struggled to get up to temperature. Hank Lombard (PSA VW Scirocco) was masterful and won both heats and the Super Modified category from arch-rival Elton Fuchs (Mtrac VW Golf) although, on both occasions had his hands full keeping the rapid Golf at bay.

Story continues below Advertisement

Keegan Sansom (R&M Plant Hire Golf) finished third in both rounds to take Class honours and was followed home by George Purchase (VW Golf) with Ronal van Rensburg (Hendok Goldwagen VW Golf) fifth overall and third behind Purchase in the class. The women who race at Dezzi. Class B went to Richard Loynes (VW Golf) ahead of Greg Ogilvie (Automotive Repairs BMW 318i), while Class C fell to Gary Brown (Impro Mobile Warehouse Ford Escort) from Mark Jewitt (Toyota Corolla) and Greg Bennett (Dubcorp Opel Kadett). The 150 Class motorcycles – also with three divisions – is the ideal launching pad for young riders to gain experience and race craft before moving up to more potent machinery and generally delivers entertaining racing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Raceday favourite Jesse Conci (Helluvafast Motorcycles Honda CBR150) took a tumble in qualifying and injured his braking hand and gear change foot – nevertheless producing a determined chase behind the flying Zane Davidson (Husqvarna 85), who won both races on the day. Cayden Potgieter (RMC Auto Repairs Honda CBR150) was third in both races ahead of Felix Kroeber (Honda CBR150) and Murray Smith (KTM 85). Davidson won the overall honours in the Super Production class from Conci and Smith with Class A going to Potgieter ahead of Kroeber, while Class B was won by Florian Kroeber (Honda CBR150) ahead of Riley Day.

Several of the M Projects Historic racers had elected to head north to Red Star Raceway for the weekend but the diminished field produced exciting racing, with battles going on throughout the field with Greg Steen having a stupendous day out and winning both heats in his rapid Ford Escort. Greg Steen. Try as he might, Stuart Armstrong in an older Mk1 version Ford Escort, simply had to be content with second place in both races with Darryl Mann (Aero Natal Datsun 1800) taking up third place ahead of Gareth Ferreira (Tradepak Alfa Romeo GTV). Super Motard racing again produced some fearless racing on the day with Shaun Joffe (KTM450) taking overall honours from Brent Goulding (Husqvarna 450) and Riley Nadauld (KTM450). In the Masters category Craig Dunnington (Captain Cool Ice Yamaha 450) had the winning edge to take overall honours from Nick Louw (Yamaha 450) and Peter St John Ward (Durban West Auto Husqvarna 450).