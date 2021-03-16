Countdown to Extreme E: Meet Jenson Button’s new partner in crime

HANOVER - With two weeks to go before the start of the new Extreme E off-road racing series, the final teams are unveiling their drivers who will be taking professional motor racing with electric SUVs to the most remote corners of the world.

Jenson Button’s JBXE team has now also announced who will be racing alongside the former Formula 1 world champion. He will be sharing the cockpit of his ODYSSEY 21 with Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

In recent years, the Swedish driver has successfully competed in the Scirocco R-Cup Germany and in the rallycross discipline. In 2015, she took part in the newly established Audi Sport TT Cup. She also started in the junior classification of the ADAC GT Masters in 2016 and in the Audi Sport Racing Academy in 2017, before switching to the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship in 2018, where she made history as the first and only woman ever to win races in that series.

“I am delighted to be joining the JBXE team alongside Jenson Button, it feels like a dream come true. “Not only do I get to race with such a fantastic team-mate, but we both really believe in the platform of the series. Extreme E is more than just another motorsport, it is a sport for purpose which we can use to showcase electric vehicles and motivate people to rethink their views on the consequences of climate change. If we can make this racing series exciting, innovative and interesting to follow, the willingness to make big and small changes will grow – for the benefit of our world and everyone on the planet.” she says with conviction.

|Photographer: Eder Fernandez|

A special feature of Extreme E is its choice of routes near threatened habitats. The racing series’ intention here is to raise awareness of climate change among motorsport fans worldwide, as well as among politicians, local authorities and citizens at the venues, and encourage them to step up their efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.