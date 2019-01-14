Marrakesh - Belgian Jerome d'Ambrosio won the Marrakesh ePrix for Mahindra on Saturday to go to the top of the Formula E standings after two rounds of the all-electric series. The victory in Morocco fell into D'Ambrosio's lap after BMW team-mates Antonio Felix da Costa, the championship leader following the opener in Saudi Arabia, and Alexander Sims collided while fighting for the lead.

Dutch driver Robin Frijns took second place with British team-mate Sam Bird, who started on pole position for Virgin, third and ahead of compatriot Sims.

D'Ambrosio now has 40 points, 12 clear of Da Costa and reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who fought back from an early spin to finish fifth.

Da Costa had been leading before Sims made a challenge that ended up with his team-mate in the tyre wall while D'Ambrosio went past both and the safety car was deployed for a lengthy period.

The race resumed in normal conditions for just one lap, allowing D'Ambrosio to hold on for victory and celebrate his third career win in Formula E and second top three of the season.

The victory for the Indian team was his first on track, the previous two coming as a result of the provisional winner being disqualified subsequently.

Mercedes-backed HWA drivers Gary Paffett and former F1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne also collided and retired with Formula One team boss Toto Wolff watching.

German former Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein made his Formula E debut for Mahindra but it lasted only one lap before he retired with a damaged car.

