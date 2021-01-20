Ducati extends MotoGP contract by five years

BOLOGNA, ITALY - Ducati has signed a new deal with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports guaranteeing their presence on the grid until 2026.

Based in Bologna, Italy, Ducati entered MotoGP in 2003, securing the riders' world title with Casey Stoner in 2007.

They won last season's constructors crown thanks to wins by Antonio Dovizioso in Austria and Danilo Petrucci in France.

"In its 18 seasons in MotoGP, Ducati has taken 160 podiums, including 51 victories," a statement announcing the contract extension noted.

For the upcoming 2021 season Ducati's factory bikes will be ridden by Australian Jack Miller annd Italian Francesco Bagnaia, this duo replacing Dovizioso and Petrucci.