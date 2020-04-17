Formula E extends suspension of 2020 season
London - The all-electric Formula E motor racing series postponed a race in Berlin and extended the suspension of its season until at least the end of June on Thursday due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers had said previously that the championship would be under 'red flag' conditions through April with a 'yellow flag' in May before possibly resuming in June.
What does this mean?
"Red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21," Formula E organisers said in a statement.
"July has now become a yellow flag month, with the opportunity to host events or reschedule races remaining open should the coronavirus situation stabilise."
All options are under consideration
Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle told Reuters this week that all available options were under consideration, including possibly holding races without spectators and at regular circuits.
The season is due to finish with two races in London in July but the venue, the ExCeL exhibition centre, is now the temporary Nightingale Hospital for Covid-19 patients.
The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start in December, which allows organisers room for contingency planning in order to extend the current 2020 calendar beyond July if need be.Reuters
