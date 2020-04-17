Formula E extends suspension of 2020 season

London - The all-electric Formula E motor racing series postponed a race in Berlin and extended the suspension of its season until at least the end of June on Thursday due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers had said previously that the championship would be under 'red flag' conditions through April with a 'yellow flag' in May before possibly resuming in June.

What does this mean?

"Red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21," Formula E organisers said in a statement.

"July has now become a yellow flag month, with the opportunity to host events or reschedule races remaining open should the coronavirus situation stabilise."