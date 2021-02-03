Formula E season opener still on despite Saudi travel ban

LONDON - The Formula E electric motor racing series still plans to start its season in Saudi Arabia this month despite the kingdom suspending entry from 20 countries to limit the spread of Covid-19, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Saudi state news agency said the temporary ban, effective from Wednesday, included arrivals from Germany, the United States, Britain and France.

Formula E is headquartered in Britain with teams also from France and Germany.

"Formula E is still planning to stage the season-opening double header on February 26 and 27," said a spokeswoman.

"Due to an exemption granted by the Kingdom, Formula E visas to enter remain valid. We are working on solutions to get all personnel there in the safest manner possible."