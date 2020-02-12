Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini is planning to unleash a track-only hypercar before the end of this year and instead of ‘teasing’ it with some cryptic image that’s hardly going to excite anyone, the Italian supercar maker is letting us hear exactly how it sounds.

The video, inserted below, was filmed as the Lamborghini Squadra Corse engineers fired the engine up for the first time at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy this week.

The 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 engine produces 620kW, which is slightly more than the marque’s most potent road car, the Sián, produces, although at this stage it’s unclear whether the race special will also use the road car’s hybrid system, in which an electric motor provides extra boost.

Not much is being said about the chassis as yet, but Lamborghini does mention an “innovative” self-locking type differential that improves all round driveability on the circuit.

Now crank up that volume and listen to the V12 in all its glory: