London - American-Ecuadorian Formula Two racer Juan Manuel Correa is being moved to intensive care in Britain after being injured in an accident that killed French driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last weekend. The 20-year-old suffered a spinal injury and fractures to his legs in Saturday's horrific crash during the support race for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

"Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred today (to) a specialised ICU located in the United Kingdom," a statement issued by his media team said on Tuesday.

"He will continue his recovery process in the care of a specialist team of physicians."

Correa, a development driver for the Alfa Romeo Formula One team and grandson of former Ecuadorian president Rodrigo Borja, underwent more than four hours of surgery in Liege after the accident. He remains in a stable condition.

In the crash on Saturday, Hubert was hit by Correa after he had already gone off into the barriers at the Spa-Francorchamps track's fast Raidillon corner.

The crash, which involved multiple cars, occurred on the second lap of the race, with medical crews rushing to the scene before taking the drivers to the circuit’s medical centre.

Hubert's death is the first driver fatality at a Formula One race weekend since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed at Imola in 1994.

Jules Bianchi, who suffered serious head injuries at the Japanese Grand Prix in October 2014, succumbed to his injuries in July the following year.

Many of the drivers who race in Formula Two either have links to Formula One teams or are part of their young driver programmes.

Hubert was a member of the Renault young driver academy and tributes to the Frenchman poured in.

