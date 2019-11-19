It's team Marquez as Alex joins Marc at Honda next year









Alex Marquez (left) and brother Marc are officially a team from next year. File picture: Dalla Porta / Reuters / Heino Kalis. LONDON - The Repsol Honda MotoGP team will be a family affair next season after the Japanese manufacturer announced on Monday that Alex Marquez was joining as team mate to older brother Marc. The 23-year-old Spaniard won this year's Moto2 championship, his second title after Moto3 in 2014, while Marc, 26, clinched his sixth MotoGP crown. Honda Racing Corporation said in a statement that Alex had signed a one-year deal. He replaces compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion who retired after last weekend's season-ending race in Valencia. The announcement dashed the hopes of French rider Johann Zarco, who is looking for a seat after leaving the Austrian KTM team.

The Marquez brothers are not the only siblings lining up on the MotoGP grid, with Spaniards Pol and Aleix Espargaro also competing at KTM and Aprilia respectively, but they will be the only ones in the same team.

Formula One has seen a number of brothers competing at the same time, including Michael and Ralf Schumacher at different teams in the 1990s and 2000s.

It's also going to be an exciting season for South Africans as Brad Binder, who finished second in this year's Moto2 championship, is also making the move to MotoGP under the KTM banner.

World champion Marc Marquez won the Valencia GP on Sunday with a superb performance for his 12th victory of the season to ensure that the Repsol Honda team won the teams' world title.

The 2020 MotoGP season starts in Qatar on March 8.

Reuters



