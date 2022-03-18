King Price’s Xtreme team comes out on top in SA Motorcycle Racing Series

Delmas - The King Price Xtreme motorcycle team could not have asked for a better start to the 2022 Motorcycle Racing Series SA and Short Circuit season which kicked off at Redstar Raceway last week. Team leader and reigning South African champion Clint Seller approached the weekend with some trepidation having finished fourth at the same event last year, but the changes made to the Honda CBR 1 000 RR-RSP ensured he was red hot.

From the first practice lap Seller and his Honda made their presence felt with times continuing to fall as he edged closer to the lap record with every lap. In Friday’s session he clocked 1:50.7, the first sub 1:51 lap recorded at the track for an inline four-cylinder motorbike. Qualifying in pole position, the first race saw him lead from the front throughout and in the second race kept up the same pace to take another chequered flag.

“I’m really happy at our achievements,” Seller said after the race. “We’ve worked hard on getting everything right and it showed on the track, it’s a great way to start my title defence considering I finished fourth here last year.” His teammate, 17-year-old Leungo Gaobekwa riding in the 600cc class had an equally good day out on the track.

Qualifying in second place with a time of 1:57 the young rider again showed why he is one of the top talents on two wheels. In race one Gaobekwa continued to push hard and at the back straight his competition had crashed out giving him the lead and more importantly his first race win on the 600cc. Battling it out with Clinton Fourie on his Yamaha in race two Gaobekwa kept up the pressure and pulling a tight passing manoeuvre on the twisty Redstar track on the last lap he managed to inch out Fourie by .04 seconds.

A great start to the season for the King Price Xtreme team who will be hoping that things continue in the same vein going forward. The team is sponsored by King Price Xtreme, Honda SA, Liqui Moly, Dragon Energy Drink, Super Signs, PS Branded, NGK Spark plugs, and Le Grandt. IOL Motoring