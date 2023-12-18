Mokoena was called up late to fill the third seat of the Stradale Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside champion elect Arangies and Arnold Neveling. The drama however started early when crash damage forced the trio to change cars to the team’s Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo on the eve of the race, but still they qualified well in fourth.

Arangies, Neveling and Mokoena were into a handy lead an hour and a half into the race and stayed there until mid-distance, after which they sat a handy third. But the Audi broke a side shaft as Arangies attempted to leave the pits after taking over from Mokoena in a mid-race stop. “It all seemed fine until Charl tried to leave the pits,” Kwanda explained.

“It should not take too much time but they’re making a plan to build a replacement out of drips and drabs, and we should be back out soon. But this is endurance racing, and you know what they say, It ain’t over till that fat lady sings!” The team lost 24 laps off returned in seventh as the fight-back began. Then to make it even more of a challenge, it began to rain.