Lancia Delta Integrale is back on the rally scene

By: Double Apex A few weeks ago we brought you news about a Lancia Delta Integrale electromod that was created by GCK Motorsport (click here for the original story). Today the team made the big announcement that its Lancia Delta Integrale will compete in the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

GCK Motorsport made the announcement via its website that it will tackle the FIA World Rallycross Championship’s inaugural all-electric season next year. The team, owned by racer Guerlain Chicherit, confirmed that it will be competing with its GCK Exclusiv-e retrofit of the iconic Lancia Delta Integrale, the Lancia Delta Evo-e. The boxy 1980s hatch will form part of a 14-car grid in 2022. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. Jean Todt, President, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), said: “It is pleasing to see our vision for the electrification of the FIA World Rallycross Championship coming to fruition with the confirmation of a field of 14 entries for the inaugural electric season. Electric mobility is assuming increasing importance and World RX is the perfect stage to showcase the performance capabilities of electric road cars in an FIA World Championship environment.”

GCK Motorsport’s Lancia Delta Integrale will use an Austrian-made Kreisel electric drivetrain that delivers 500kW and 880Nm of instant torque. With all-wheel-drive and semi-slick rubber the rallycross machines are able to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a searing 1.8 seconds, quicker than a Formula One car. “I’m super excited for us to be returning to the FIA World Rallycross Championship under its new electric banner. The race format suits itself to deliver one of the most exciting racing spectacles in electric cars launched so far. It’ll be a busy year for GCK Motorsport, with our commitment to not only WRX but also the FIA Cross-Country World Championship, which the Dakar Rally will be the pinnacle of. “A return to racing cross-country after so many years will be tough but I’m ready and looking forward to taking on this challenge with my team. Motorsport is going through a significant change at the moment with the impact felt across industries – playing our part in developing some of this change is what has us all motivated every day”, Guerlain Chicherit commented.