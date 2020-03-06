Lorenzo to make wildcard MotoGP return with Yamaha

Lesmo, Italy - Retired triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return to racing as a wildcard entrant at his home Catalan Grand Prix in June, Yamaha and the rider announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old Spaniard retired last year after struggling alongside six-times world champion Marc Marquez in an injury-plagued season at Honda. Lorenzo won his 2010, 2012 and 2015 titles with Yamaha. Lorenzo, who signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, announced the news on social media. "Back in the saddle again," Yamaha said in a tweet confirming the rider's return.

Yamaha has Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian great Valentino Rossi, a nine-times world champion across all categories, as its main riders for the 2020 season, which has seen its first two races cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Lorenzo said he had always planned to stay involved with MotoGP.

"I think this is a suitable role for me. I know the team and the M1 well. The Yamaha really suited my riding style, and it will be very interesting to ’meet up with my old bike again'," he said.

"This allows me to do what I love - riding motorbikes and pushing the limit - whilst enjoying a slightly calmer lifestyle than I did in previous years."

Lorenzo is working with Rossi's former crew chief Silvano Galbusera in the test team.

Reuters

