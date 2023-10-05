Marc Marquez to leave Honda MotoGP team at the end of 2023 - so where to next?

By: Double Apex Marc Marquez is set to leave Honda at the end of the 2023 season.

The Japanese motorcycle maker is releasing the multiple MotoGP world champion a year earlier than the planned four-year contract. Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets. Marquez took his debut victory in the premier class aboard the Honda RC213V at the Grand Prix of the Americas in 2013. That win made him the youngest premier class winner. Marquez would become the youngest premier class world champion later that year. In 2014 he defended his title and claimed titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 all with Honda.

His run of consecutive championships was halted by a serious arm injury in 2020. Since then, he has suffered countless crashes as he tried to keep up with the dominant Ducatis. In the last four campaigns he has missed 30 starts and has not won since Emilia Romagna in October 2021. The current rumour suggests that he will join the Gresini Ducati squad alongside his brother Alex. The two have already been team-mates at Honda.

In His Own Words The Spaniard posted to his Instagram: “We shared unforgettable moments: 6 World Championships, 5 Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 poles. Hard work, determination and bond we have built over the years. Laughs, tears, joys, hard moments, but most importantly: a unique and unrepeatable relationship.” However back in September, ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, he told AFP that the last three seasons had been a “nightmare”.