Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is an even wilder Black Series for circuit racers

By: Double Apex The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is already a pretty serious piece of kit. It has a flat-plane crankshaft in the twin-turbo V8 and produces a whack-load downforce from an adaptive aero package. It was/is a Nurburgring lap record holder. But what if you preferred one that was even wilder? Enter the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series was developed by Mercedes‑AMG motorsport to be a pure track car. It was created to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Affalterbach-based company. Fittingly, only 55 units will be produced. If you must know, it’ll set you back about six million rand, before imported into SA. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. Mercedes‑AMG motorsport department has taken lessons learned from GT3 and GT4 racing and applied it to the Mercedes-AMG Black Series to create the track-only Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series.

Read more about the GT Black Series here. The same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 from the GT Black Series is found under the vented bonnet. However, power has been increased to 540kW along with 850Nm of torque. These increases come from motorsport injectors and bespoke engine mapping. Drive is sent to the rear axle through a sequential, six-speed racing transmission. Once through the transaxle drive is direct to each wheel via a mechanical locking differential. Cogs are swapped using steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The double wishbone suspension features adjustable four-way Bilstein dampers. Additionally, the suspension allows for adjustments of the ride height. The anti-roll bars are also individually adjustable. A competition brake system with adjustable ABS features ventilated composite brake discs with added cooling. The brake callipers are six-piston items at the front and four-piston jobbies at the rear. These clamp discs that measure 390 mm front/355 mm rear. Lighter with more aero The Mercedes‑AMG GT Track Series has a carbon-fibre bonnet, wings, sills, hatch and the rear apron, this helps drop the overall mass to 1 400 kg. Additional cooling and more downforce is provided by a revised aero package. A high-downforce front splitter was developed exclusively for the GT Track Series. This works in conjunction with integrated louvres on the front fenders.

The side sills with vertical blades both at the front and the rear, contribute to optimal airflow. In addition, the sills incorporate cooling air ducts for the rear brakes. At the rear is a new mechanically adjustable rear wing and a rear apron with double diffuser. Race-derived interior The Mercedes‑AMG GT Track Series boasts racing electronics. The system includes adjustable traction control and motorsport ABS, both adjustable through 12 steps. Of course, if you have the requisite space/skill level you can turn all of it off.