Jack Miller of the Pramac Racing. AP Photo/Petr David Josek.

Blaenau Gwent, England - Australian rider Jack Miller will remain with Pramac Ducati next season after agreeing to a contract extension, the MotoGP team announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old had expressed uncertainty about his future after talk of Spain's triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo returning to the Italian manufacturer despite being contracted to Honda.

"I am very happy to have reached this agreement," Miller said in a team statement.

"Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close. I will have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results."

Miller, who races for the non-works team but has a factory contract with Ducati, finished third in this month's Czech Grand Prix as well as in Texas in April. He is currently positioned eighth in the MotoGP rider standings.

Reuters



