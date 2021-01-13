MotoGP's pre-season practice sessions in Mayalsia cancelled

SEPANG, MALAYSIA - Pre-season MotoGP practice sessions set for next month in Malaysia were cancelled by organisers on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the country into a state of emergency.

In a statement, MotoGP said that the events scheduled for February 14-16 and 19-21 have been cut due to logistical problems relating to Covid-19.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events, which were set to take place at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in February," said the statement.

Malaysia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as fears grow that its health system is close to being overwhelmed, after China and Japan took measures against localised clusters.

MotoGP added that the Qatar test which is scheduled for Losail International Circuit over March 10-12, is still set to go ahead.