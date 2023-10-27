Nasser Al-Attiyah won’t be driving a Toyota Hilux in 2024 Dakar Rally

By: Double Apex Preparations for the 2024 Dakar Rally are in full swing for most teams. One piece of news that we did not expect was that Nasser Al-Attiyah would be leaving Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) ahead of the upcoming race.

The 2024 edition starts on January 5 in Saudi Arabia and will race over 5,000km of harsh terrain before ending on January 19. The five-time Dakar Rally winner would be going for a hat-trick of consecutive wins in a Hilux had he stayed with the SA-based TGR outfit. Instead, he will take on the 2024 edition of the world's toughest off-road rally race in a Prodrive Hunter. Al-Attiyah's maiden Dakar win came in 2011 at the wheel of a Volkswagen.

He followed that up with two more victories in South America in 2015 with a Mini and 2019 in a Hilux. He has taken the last two wins since the Dakar’s switch to the Middle East, both aboard Toyotas. Should the 52-year-old claim victory in the Prodrive Hunter early in 2024 it will be the fourth different car that he has driven to victory at the rally. He said: “The Prodrive Hunter is a sensational car. I think after three trips already to the Dakar and two second place finishes, now it’s time for this car to win the Dakar. I want to make myself part of Dakar history and the best way to do that is to win with four different brands.” Al-Attiyah will, once again, pair up with co-driver Mathieu Baumel. The pair are also winners of the 2022 and 2023 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship driver and co-driver titles. The Prodrive team features another formidable driver in Sébastien Loeb. The nine-time WRC champ has finished as runner-up to Al-Attiyah at the last two editions of the Dakar Rally.