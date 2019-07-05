AP Photo/Antonio Calanni.

Italian rider Danilo Petrucci will continue with Ducati's works MotoGP team next season in an unchanged lineup with compatriot Andrea Dovizioso, the team announced at the German Grand Prix on Thursday. Petrucci, who took his first win in the top category at his home Italian Grand Prix in June, had signed a one-year deal last season and was competing with Australian Jack Miller for the 2020 seat.

"Renewing before the summer break gives me even more serenity and confidence for the future," said the 28-year-old, who lies third overall in the championship.

Team-mate Dovizioso is second, 44 points behind Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez, after eight of 19 races.

The German Grand Prix takes place at the Sachsenring this Sunday, July 7, where Marquez will be looking to steal back the thunder after losing to Yamaha's Maverick Vinales at the Dutch TT last weekend. It was Vignale's first win of the year.

Reuters







