Pol Espargaro to replace Alex Marquez at Honda MotoGP team

Aalst, Belgium - Spaniard Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Honda said on Monday. The 2020 MotoGP season has yet to start, with the first race scheduled for Spain's Jerez circuit this weekend without spectators. Alex Marquez, who won Moto2 last year, will debut with Repsol Honda in MotoGP this season before switching to the satellite LCR outfit with his contract extended to the end of 2022. The moves had been widely signalled within the sport, with KTM already announcing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira as replacement for Espargaro at their factory team. "HRC would like to extend their thanks to Cal Crutchlow for his diligent and tireless work since joining HRC in 2015," Honda added.

"With three wins and 12 podiums, the British rider has been a valuable asset on and off track -- a constant source of excellent feedback for the engineers and a key part of developing the Honda RC213V in recent years."

Austin GP cancelled

In other news, MotoGP announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Friday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously postponed, the race had not been given a firm date on the revised calendar and was one of four long-haul races remaining in play.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed," MotoGP said in a statement.

The same Circuit of the Americas also hosts an annual Formula One grand prix but that remains uncertain for this year with a partial 10-race calendar so far featuring only European races.

Reuters