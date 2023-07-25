Porsche extends Formula E commitment to 2026

Porsche has extended its commitment to the all-electric Formula E world championship by two years until the end of 2026, the German carmaker and series organisers announced this week. Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is the team’s most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

Customer team Avalanche Andretti is leading the drivers' championship with Britain's Jake Dennis ahead of the two final races in London this weekend. "We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions," said Porsche executive board member Michael Steiner in a statement. "We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale."

Porsche’s motosport Vice President Thomas Laudenbach said the company had a desire to showcase innovative technologies and more sustainability in motor racing, while being on the leading edge of new developments “Formula E plays a major role in this. The competition in this series is exceptionally high and enables us to provide important impetus for future production models,” Laudenbach said. “With such top-level and enthralling races, it excites people around the globe about electric mobility. We’re pleased to contribute to this in the future as well. We want to help shape Formula E in the long term.”