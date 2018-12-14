World rallying's most successful driver Sebastien Loeb has signed a two-year contract to race six stages of next year's World Rally Championship (WRC) with Hyundai Motorsport, the team announced on Thursday. Loeb has won the WRC a record nine times and joins Hyundai after driving part-time for Team Peugeot last season, when he stunned the field at the Rally of Catalunya to win his first race since 2013.

The Frenchman, 44, retired from full-time championship racing in 2012 after he won his final title.

His long-standing co-pilot Daniel Elena has also signed for the South Korean constructor.

"Joining Hyundai will give us a fresh challenge and one that I can't wait to tackle. I've been impressed with the team's approach and their determination to succeed," Loeb said in a statement.

Loeb's first race with be in Monte-Carlo, France in January.

Spanish pair Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio will drive the remaining eight out of 14 legs of the WRC for Hyundai.

Agence France-Presse